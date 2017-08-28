Expert: Gas prices could rise 20-25 cents because Harvey shut down refineries

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- Keep an eye out for higher prices at the pump because flooding in Texas has reduced America's oil supply.

Of course there are a lot of refineries in Texas, including the second-largest refinery in the country. It and others have been shut down, meaning 12 percent of the American fuel-making capacity is now out of commission, according to the Dallas Morning News.

That's exactly what experts feared. “If Houston becomes impacted to a significant degree well then we could be talking about 20-25 cents a gallon,” said Patrick DeHaan, an analyst for GasBuddy.com.

Another senior Gasbuddy.com analyst told the Dallas Morning News “it's obviously going to be a lot worse than what we were telling people on Friday.”

This ripple effect is common when storms like this hit, although this is much worse than the norm.

Even without any damage, it could take a week or two weeks for these refineries to start back up. And that's when we'll start to see prices fall.