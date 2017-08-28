Army Corp releases water from 2 Houston dams, thousands to be impacted

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers says it began releasing water early Monday morning from two flood-control dams in Houston.

The move could impact thousands of residents and homes. The water was released from the Addicks and Barker dams into the Buffalo Bayou. Engineers say it's to prevent uncontrollable flooding of the Houston metro area as water levels continue to rise rapidly. Torrential rain is still falling Monday from what is now Tropical Storm Harvey.

Engineers say they were forced to start the process earlier than previously thought because water levels in the reservoirs had “increased dramatically in the last few hours." Officials said the release would likely cause more street flooding that could potentially spill into homes and could affect "thousands" of them along the reservoirs.

This is the first time engineers have done this for flood control, officials said. “If we don’t begin releasing now, the volume of uncontrolled water around the dams will be higher and have a greater impact on the surrounding communities,” Col. Lars Zetterstrom, Galveston District commander, said in a statement Monday.

“It’s going to be better to release the water through the gates directly into Buffalo Bayou as opposed to letting it go around the end and through additional neighborhoods and ultimately into the bayou,” Zetterstrom added. “Both reservoirs are rising more than half a foot per hour. Residents adjacent to the reservoirs need to be vigilant because the water in the reservoirs is rising rapidly."