Search to resume for missing boater on Chippewa River

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities plan to resume their search for a missing boater on the Chippewa River.

Witnesses reported a capsized boat on the river in Chippewa Falls Sunday afternoon near the Wissota Hydro dam. WQOW -TV reports a number of agencies responded and began a search for the missing person, believed to be the only one on board the boat.

Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Mike Hepfler says the search was called off at sunset and will resume Monday.

