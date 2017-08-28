Boys and Girls Club collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

MADISON (WKOW) – Volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will drive to Austin, Texas, Thursday to deliver much-needed supplies to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They are holding a donation drop-off beginning today, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 and running through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the headquarters located at 1818 W. Beltline Highway.

Organizers are asking only for donations of only toiletries, diapers, hygiene products, deodorant, large garbage bags, shampoo, soap, board games for kids and school supplies.

Do not bring food, furniture, dishes or clothes or any other items.

All money donated (minus online processing fees) will support this effort and BGC of Dane County will deliver a check to Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin Texas.

If conditions are safe, the group will travel to Houston and visit local shelters, daycare facilities and homes and offer support to identified families in needs.



Cash donations can be made to http://www.bgcdc.org/get-involved/donate/ care of Texas relief efforts.