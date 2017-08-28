Firefighters awaken resident found sleeping through activated sm - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Firefighters awaken resident found sleeping through activated smoke alarm

MADISON (WKOW) – A north side apartment resident apparently slept through his activated smoke alarm, but was awakened by firefighters when the arrived.

A neighbor called 911 upon hearing the alarms about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 26, 2017 and smelling something burning in another unit.

Engine Company 10 arrived to find the occupant asleep inside his apartment with a pot of diced potatoes burning on the stovetop, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters removed the pan from the burner and placed it in the sink. They shook the occupant several times before he woke up. They escorted him outside so they could open the windows and begin ventilating his apartment with an electric fan, according to the release.

Thanks to the early call by an alert neighbor, firefighters say they were on scene quickly and nobody was harmed or displaced because of the incident.

