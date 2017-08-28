The story behind the heart-breaking nursing home photo in Housto - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

The story behind the heart-breaking nursing home photo in Houston

DICKINSON, Texas (WKOW) One of the most dramatic photos coming out of the Houston area Sunday was of a group of nursing home residents struggling as their home slowly filled with water.

The photograph was posted by Timothy J. McIntosh about 9 a.m. Sunday to his Twitter feed and quickly went viral. He said the picture was sent to him by Trudy Lampson, his mother-in-law and the owner of the home, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

After some commentators questioned the authenticity of the photo, McIntosh Tweeted again, “Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET,"

City officials told the paper that in 18 people were rescued from the the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, via helicopter.

“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” David Popoff, Dickinson's emergency management coordinator, told the newspaper.

By 1:11 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, McIntosh‏ posted that the residents had been rescued.

