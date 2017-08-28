College Volleyball: Rettke and Hilley Pick Up Big Ten Honors

Wisconsin freshman Dana Rettke was named the Co-Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week while freshman Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.More >>
From start to finish, Madison's Jerry Kelly won the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, WA shooting a 66 at six under in the final round to finish 19 under par overall.More >>
Paul Chryst met with the media on Sunday to officially close the book on fall camp, and officially kick off the first game week of the 2017 season. Wisconsin will host Utah State Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
Floyd Mayweather Jr. put on a show in the last fight of his spectacular career.More >>
Wisconsin freshman Dana Rettke was named the Co-Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week while freshman Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.More >>
Paul Chryst met with the media on Sunday to officially close the book on fall camp, and officially kick off the first game week of the 2017 season. Wisconsin will host Utah State Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.More >>
