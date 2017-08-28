College Volleyball: Rettke and Hilley Pick Up Big Ten Honors

Freshman Dana Rettke was named the Co-Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week while freshman Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Rettke, a 6-8 middle blocker, averaged 5.0 kills, 1.83 blocks and 0.83 digs per set in leading the Badgers to two wins on the weekend. Wisconsin swept Louisville and No. 11 North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the UW Field House.

A 6-0 setter, Hilley ran the Badger offense that hit at a .340 clip on the weekend, including .361 vs. the 11th-ranked Tar Heels. The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, native averaged 13.17 assists per set, including a career-high 43 helpers vs. North Carolina.

No. 6 Wisconsin (2-0) takes to the road for the first time this season, traveling to Manhattan, Kansas, for the K-State Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Badgers will face Syracuse (2-2) and Arkansas (3-0) on Friday before taking on host Kansas State (2-1) on Saturday.

(Wisconsin Athletics contributed information to this article.)