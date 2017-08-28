Deerfield death investigation now a homicide case

DEERFIELD (WKOW) - Dane County authorities have identified the name of a man found dead in Deerfield Saturday morning and revealed he was the victim of a homicide.

Dane County Medical Examiner Barry Irmen says the man found dead in a home on the 100 block of Washburn Avenue in Deerfield was Nathan Priewe, 28, of Cambridge. Irmen also indicates that autopsy results confirm Priewe died from homicidal blunt force injuries.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office previously said Priewe was in a fight at Kurt's Never Inn in Deerfield Friday night into Saturday, and that he was found dead around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office said Sunday it had taken a person of interest into custody on a probation hold.



Authorities are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Sheriff's Tip Line at (608) 284-6900.