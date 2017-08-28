Deerfield death investigation now a homicide case

One of the most dramatic photos coming out of the Houston Sunday was of a group of nursing home residents struggling as their home slowly filled with water. The photograph was posted by Timothy J. McIntosh about 9 a.m. Sunday to his Twitter feed and quickly went viral.More >>
An Edgerton woman is worried about family members in Texas, who had to stay in their home and ride out Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is asking for volunteers to help Texas recover from Harvey.More >>
It's the highest-priced home in Wisconsin and it could be yours, for $10.5 million. That's the asking price for this historic mansion on Oconomowoc Lake.More >>
According to a report from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the man was in a fight at a bar with someone overnight Friday into Saturday. He was found dead inside an apartment on Washburn Road in Deerfield around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.More >>
No injuries were reported after the roof of a Merrill bar collapsed during a fire, trapping a firefighter inside, according to the Merrill Fire Department.More >>
According to a report from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the man was in a fight at a bar with someone overnight Friday into Saturday. He was found dead inside an apartment on Washburn Road in Deerfield around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.More >>
The rain held off for the Good Neighbor Festival parade Sunday afternoon.More >>
An annual back-to-school tradition is multiplying this year, aiming to help hundreds of kids look good for their first day of class.More >>
The flagship Duluth Trading Company chopped some wood Saturday to celebrate their new five story corporate headquarters and two-thousand square feet of selling space.More >>
Thirty Southern Wisconsin Red Cross Volunteers are traveling more than a thousand miles, all to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A new trail that gives bikers and pedestrians a scenic and safer way to Madison officially opened Sunday.More >>
You have your style, but what about your pets?More >>
Floyd Mayweather Jr. put on a show in the last fight of his spectacular career.More >>
Thanks to community support, three-thousand greater Madison area students will start the school year off with a brand new backpack.More >>
