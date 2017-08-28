Alders discuss 2018 city budget goals, announce dates for budge - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Alders discuss 2018 city budget goals, announce dates for budget listening sessions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison City Alders Matt Phair and Maurice Cheeks of Madison's west side have announced dates for budge listening sessions.

The pair will hold four to five listening sessions throughout September and October addressing the safety, equity, ad opportunities available to residents in their communities.

"Our city needs to have access to family supporting jobs and have intentional investments into strengthening neighborhoods and improving access to resources allowing our neighbors and neighborhoods to thrive," said Alder Maurice Cheeks.

The first scheduled listening session will be on Wednesday, September 6th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Meadowridge Library on Raymond Road.

The second listening session will be Saturday, September 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Seqouya Library on Tokay Boulevard.

