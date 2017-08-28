Suspect in Portage homicide sentenced

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A suspect in a Portage homicide that followed a botched drug deal has been sentenced.

24-year-old Mario Brown, Jr. of McFarland has been found guilty of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide by a Columbia County judge.

Court records show Brown has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Authorities say late last year, Brown went to a unit at the Cattail Lodge in Portage to buy marijuana from 22-year-old Jason Laack of Rio. A man with Brown attempted to shoot Laack's acquaintance, Isaac Breedlove, but the gun failed to fire. Records say the man then handed Brown the gun, and Brown shot Laack.