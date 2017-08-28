Madison Police looking for suspect and accomplice involved in armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating an armed robbery of three young men that happened on Pinewood Court early Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect approached three teenagers with a gun demanding their money, credit cards and cell phones.

The victims told police the suspect took off, jumping into the passenger seat of a car that sped away from the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20's around 6' tall, between 175 pounds, and short dreads. He was also wearing a black beanie with a bandana over his face.

Police are also looking for the driver of the car who is being looked at as an accomplice.

The driver of the getaway car is described as being a black man in his 30's with short stubble beard, heavier build and round face with a light brown complexion.

If you have any information you're asked to call police.