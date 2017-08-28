Hillary Clinton to appear at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater Nov. 9

Hillary Clinton to appear at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater Nov. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Hillary Clinton is scheduled to visit Milwaukee this fall.

According to Clinton's book tour website, she'll be at the Riverside Theater November 9th to talk about her new book "What Happened."

The book goes over Clinton's perspective on what happened during the 2017 election and what's next for her.

Ticket prices have not been announced. You can register for a pre-sale password here.

General ticket sales start September 18th.

