Three children victims in armed home invasion

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three children ages 11, 12, 13, became victims after police say their home was robbed at gunpoint while they were watching television early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened on the 7000 block of Tree Lane around 1:00 am.

The suspects are described as being two black men in their 20's both with a thin builds, and dark complexions. One was about 6'3 wearing a ski mask, hoodie, black sweat pants and black boots.

The second suspect is described as being much shorter, about 5'6"and wearing a t-shirt over his face.

Police believe the men may have hit the wrong apartment.

If you have any information you're asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.