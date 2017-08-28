State budget committee approves $55 million for new engineering building at UW-Platteville

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state legislature's budget committee approved $55 million in funding for a new school of engineering building at UW-Platteville, which is expected to produce an additional 800 graduates each year.

The current engineering hall on campus is 50 years-old.

UW-Platteville officials told members of the budget committee during a public hearing at the school in April, the current facility is simply outdated.

They believe the new "Sesquicentennial Hall" can add enough new classroom space to allow more students into the engineering program.

Faculty members in the school of engineering say a new facility can also be built to adapt to the rapid changes in technology that will be coming over the next 30 years.

"We were really struck by the need for this building, and we were struck by the fact that Platteville's the number one engineering school in the state. A lot of people don't know that," said Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), budget committee co-chair.

The committee also approved $23 million for an addition and renovations to Boebel Hall, which houses UW-Platteville's Department of Biology.

"I want to compliment the folks at Platteville for articulating the need for these projects. They've done their homework and they've communicated well to us," said Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green), who represents UW-Platteville.