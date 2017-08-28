Remains found last year in Kenosha County identified - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Remains found last year in Kenosha County identified

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha County sheriff's officials say human remains found along the shores of Lake Michigan last December have finally been identified.

Authorities said Monday the remains are those of 38-year-old Jonce Robinson Jr., of Waukegan, Illinois. The cause and manner of Robinson's death have not been determined.

After an extensive investigation by sheriff's detectives and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office, the remains found along the shore in Sommers on Dec. 28, 2016 were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. An anthropologic exam and DNA eventually confirmed Robinson's identity.

