Police arrest armed robbery suspect during traffic stop

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 22-year-old man is in jail tonight for an armed robbery. Police say they pulled over 22-year-old Gerrico Holt after developing probable cause for his arrest.

Investigators believe Holt was involved in the armed robbery of a 27-year-old woman on E. Washington Ave. back on August 9th.

Following the stop police say they found drugs and a concealed weapon.

Holt is currently being held in the Dane County Jail,

