Madison College announces south campus location

MADISON (WKOW) -- We now know exactly where Madison College will build its new south Madison campus.

Officials announced Monday it'll go up at the intersection of Badger Road and Park Street; the site currently occupied by the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds.

The college also announced $11.3 million in contributions from the Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Foundation and the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation to cover costs associated with Phase One of the South Campus Initiative.

The first phase includes the purchase of property, redevelopment of property to include spaces for learning and student support, and the availability of space for community activities.

This facility will also include instructional programs in STEM and IT related fields that will be accessible to high school juniors and seniors, in particular those in the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The second phase of the development will consist of an expansion of the facility to include enhanced services, additional classrooms and community space.

The new campus is scheduled to open in 2019.