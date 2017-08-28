MPD says new military gear executive order won't affect department

MADISON (WKOW) -- You may soon see Wisconsin police departments with more military-style gear after the Trump administration announced a new executive order. But at least one local police department says the new order won't affect its officers.

The new law will rollback an Obama-era policy that banned things like armored vehicles and grenade launchers from being transferred from the military to local police departments. President Obama put the ban in place after the controversy surrounding the police response to the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri.

But the militarization of local law enforcement agencies is questioned by some.

"Militarizing the police is a great way to increase violence in the public," said Amelia Royko Maurer, a community activist in Madison.

She believes the military equipment shouldn't fall in the hands of local authorities.

"To be honest, we have to watch this every step of the way, we cannot trust that they're not going to be getting more equipment," she added.

But MPD Assistant Chief Victor Wahl vows the new order will not have an impact on the department.

"The items that are included in that order, the prohibited items are things we've never asked for and we're not going to be asking for in the future," said Wahl.

Things like small airplanes and armored vehicles. Royko Maurer is skeptical but says the military vehicle could be beneficial in certain circumstances.

"I would be glad they had one if I was in a building that was being shot up, or my child was in a building, or anybody's child or anyone," said Royko Maurer.

But there's other equipment that's not as noticeable and can help.

"From first aide kits, to safety goggles, to clothing to flash lights," Wahl explained. "I'm not against any of that," added Royko Maurer.

It's a fine line for some, but a conversation many want the police to have with the community.