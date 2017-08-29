"Window Peeper" and registered sex offender released on signature bond

Three children ages 11, 12, 13, became victims after police say their home was robbed at gunpoint while they were watching television early Saturday morning. Police say the incident happened on the 7000 block of Tree Lane around 1:00 am.More >>
One of the most dramatic photos coming out of the Houston Sunday was of a group of nursing home residents struggling as their home slowly filled with water. The photograph was posted by Timothy J. McIntosh about 9 a.m. Sunday to his Twitter feed and quickly went viral.
Dane County authorities have identified the name of a man found dead in Deerfield Saturday morning and revealed he was the victim of a homicide.
An Edgerton woman is worried about family members in Texas, who had to stay in their home and ride out Hurricane Harvey.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is asking for volunteers to help Texas recover from Harvey.
Madison City Alders Matt Phair and Maurice Cheeks of Madison's west side have announced dates for budge listening sessions.
No injuries were reported after the roof of a Merrill bar collapsed during a fire, trapping a firefighter inside, according to the Merrill Fire Department.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is asking for volunteers to help Texas recover from Harvey.
An Edgerton woman is worried about family members in Texas, who had to stay in their home and ride out Hurricane Harvey.
The Immigrant Workers Union held it's 9th annual Black Latino Unity Picnic at Madison's Labor Temple on Sunday.
Jefferson Award winner helps kids with autism soar to new heights.
According to a report from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the man was in a fight at a bar with someone overnight Friday into Saturday. He was found dead inside an apartment on Washburn Road in Deerfield around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The rain held off for the Good Neighbor Festival parade Sunday afternoon.
An annual back-to-school tradition is multiplying this year, aiming to help hundreds of kids look good for their first day of class.
