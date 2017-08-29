"Window Peeper" and registered sex offender released on signature bond

MADISON (WKOW) -- A registered sex offender with a lengthy history as a peeping tom was released from jail on signature bond Monday following a recent arrest for burglary, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy among other charges.

According to Madison Police, 53-year-old Jeffery Ziegler was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct back on June 19th after receiving several reports of a man hiding in the dark and staring into their windows around 10:30 pm in neighborhoods east of the Isthmus and just north of E. Washington Ave

Ziegler was later arrested and released on signature bond. Police say Ziegler must adhere to certain terms of his signature bond release otherwise he revert back to cash bail, and head back to jail.

Terms of Ziegler's release include being at his residence between the hours of 7:30 pm and 6:00 am, not be on anyone's personal property without their permission, and will be on bail monitoring that he must report to at 10:00 am on Tuesday.

If you see a window peeper, you're asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014