UPDATE: Driver killed in Rock Co. interstate crash identified

Town of Clinton Police say four people are behind an early August fire intentionally set at the First Presbyterian Church's Minister House and to its Noah's Ark playground.More >>
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) told constituents Tuesday the American people have a right to be upset with their members of Congress who won't face them in town hall settings. Rep. Grothman has held a number of town halls in recent days, including one in the Portage City Council chambers where the people he represents didn't hold back on their questions or criticisms of him.More >>
It's a facility that's been open for 22 years, serving Madison's most vulnerable people. But it will soon close, meaning several homeless people will soon lose several services and be forced to move out.More >>
Every time stores get new copies of Roll Player, they're selling out almost immediately.More >>
JJ Watt said he has increased his goal for the fundraiser to $6 million.More >>
Wisconsin State Patrol troopers say they arrested a man from Lafayette County for his fourth offense of operating while under the influence.More >>
Middleton Police officials are seeking the suspect in a number of recent thefts during Open House realty showingsMore >>
Mayor Paul Soglin held a press conference Tuesday addressing the urgency of the DACA program or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Soglin says the concern stems from rumors the Trump administration would be moving forward with the program's suspension or impairment.More >>
Any natural disaster brings out scammers who prey on the kindness of those looking to help.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Many have seen this satellite imagery of Harvey, but without the meteorologists at UW's Space Science and Engineering Center, we wouldn't have this perspective.More >>
Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) told constituents Tuesday he will vote in favor of a relief package for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, but he wants some guaranteed spending cuts in return.More >>
A Madison Police officer who faces criminal charges in connection to an alleged, drunken driving is cited for crashing into road signs and driving off in the same incident.More >>
