UPDATE: Driver killed in Rock Co. interstate crash identified

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner has released the name of the driver who died after he crashed his truck on I-39/90 in the Town of Milton.



Officials identified the man was 37-year-old Kenny J. Lissner of Evansville.



******



EDGERTON (WKOW) -- One person was killed after crashing his truck and being hit by a vehicle near Edgerton.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-39/90 at mile marker 168, which is between State Trunk Highway 59 and State Trunk Highway 26. Troopers found a pickup truck rolled over in the median just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, August 28.

The State Patrol's preliminary investigation shows the 37-year-old man driving lost control and was ejected from his vehicle after it rolled. The vehicle ended up in the southbound lanes of I-39. The driver was then hit by a vehicle going south on the interstate.

The name of the driver will not be released until his family is notified. The cause of the initial crash is still under investigation.