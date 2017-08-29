Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for areas of southern Wisconsin.

The advisory goes through 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for Sauk, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Rock and Walworth Counties. 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans says it appears the fog will be thickest south and west of Dane County. Dane is not under the advisory at this point.

Meteorologists say visibilities will be 1/4 mile or less in some areas. If you're driving Tuesday morning, take it slower, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Tune into Wake Up Wisconsin starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.