Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for areas of southern Wisconsin.

The advisory goes through 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for Sauk, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Rock and Walworth Counties. 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans says it appears the fog will be thickest south and west of Dane County. Dane is not under the advisory at this point.

Meteorologists say visibilities will be 1/4 mile or less in some areas. If you're driving Tuesday morning, take it slower, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

