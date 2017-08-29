President Trump heads to Texas Tuesday; asks lawmakers for more relief funding

AUSTIN, TX (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump will visit Texas Tuesday. He'll see areas of flooding, but stay out of Houston, the area hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey.

The President and First Lady will be in Corpus Christi by about 12:30 p.m., get briefings and then head to Austin. There, they'll tour the Emergency Operations Center and talk with state leaders about Harvey relief efforts. The first couple is set to leave Texas and head back to Washington, D.C. by 5:30 p.m.

All eyes are on President Trump's response to such a large disaster. He's promised more than $3 billion for immediate emergency funds, but conditions are so bad that may only last a few weeks. That's why the President is asking lawmakers for far more money, with House Speaker Paul Ryan saying, "We'll help those affected by this terrible disaster."