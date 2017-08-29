Road closures in Janesville for reconstruction - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Road closures in Janesville for reconstruction

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- There will be street closures in Janesville beginning Tuesday, August 29 as crews will be reconstructing the Drake Street and S. Washington Street roadways.

Drake Street from S. Pearl Street to S. Washington Street and S. Washington Street from W. State Street to Drake Street will close to through traffic.

The closure will begin Tuesday and will last about five to six weeks.

Questions regarding the closure or the work can be directed to the City of Janesville Engineering Division at (608) 755-3162. 

