Volunteer "Cajun Navy" rescuing people from Texas flooding

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- Everyday people from Louisiana calling themselves the “Cajun Navy” are running a pretty advanced rescue operation in Texas.

The Cajun Navy is a semi-organized group of Louisianans with boats that helps in disasters. Dozens have brought their boats to Texas to rescue people from flooding. Many of them are Hurricane Katrina survivors. “Texas was here for us,” the group's official Facebook page says. “We love Texas and will do what we can to help y'all.”

Joe Martinez is a member of the Cajun Navy who came from Lafayette, Louisiana with 10 boats. “We have meteorologists,” Martinez told KTRK. “And everybody is a volunteer. They dispatch, calls come in, people find it on Facebook, whatever. They post a call, they just get the information out.”

They'd been advising people in danger to use a walkie-talkie app called Zello to call them for help. Then a good Samaritan created a website called houstonharveyrescue.com. It's a simple platform connecting people who need rescuing with volunteers willing to help.

