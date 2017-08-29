Madison man's board game sells out instantly

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the hottest new board games is a Madison man's passion project.

If you've ever moved to a new city where you don't know a soul, you've probably learned that it can be hard to make new friends as an adult. When Keith Matejka moved to Madison with his wife and son, he was looking for ways to connect with new people. He returned to a childhood hobby: board games. He began to feel at home playing on Tuesday nights at I'm Board! in Middleton.

Board games are becoming more popular, Matejka said. “People oftentimes just kind of think of games like Sorry!, or Monopoly, or kid of the classics [like] Clue, and things like that. But in recent years, there's been kind of a resurgence of hobby games.”

Eventually Matejka started to make games of his own. He called the company Thunderworks Games after a cute comment from his son; he referred to fireworks as “thunder works,” and it stuck. Thunderworks is a one-man-business that Matejka works on outside his 9-5 job. He calls it his "jobby": a hobby and a job.

Roll Player, Matejka's second game, is a huge success. It's a character creation game with die, cards, and a board. Roll Player was named Best Game from a Small Publisher by Dice Tower, a professional organization of board game critics.

Copies of Roll Player are selling out quickly. “People were kind of clamoring for it, and I printed some more,” Matejka said. “It went all the way through the retail chain, and made it back into stores, and it was sold out again almost immediately.”

The board game community is big and passionate, and more unified than ever before thanks to the internet and social media. Matejka has utilized Kickstarter to fund more print runs of his game. He's even getting out expansion packs.

About 10,000 copies of Roll Player have been sold. It costs about $48 on Amazon.