Edgerton schools unveil new programs and equipment ahead of school year

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- As students get ready for their new school routines, school administrators in Edgerton are excited about what's to come this school year.

On Wednesday, Dr. Dennis Pauli, Edgerton District School Administrator stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to highlight a few of the programs.

World population is over 7 billion people creating a need for alternative sustainable food sources to accommodate the growing population. This fall the Edgerton School District will be breaking ground on an Aquaponics Greenhouse in which they will grow leafy vegetables and raise Tilapia year round.

The students will learn about a system of aquaculture in which the waste produced by farmed fish, supplies nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which in turn purifies the water. Crops are grown with less water and labor, no pesticides, and no chemical fertilizers. The vegetables and fish will be harvested in served in their school lunch program and given to the local community outreach.

Dr. Pauli also mentioned the comprehensive facility study. This summer they're completing Phase I of a comprehensive study of their current facilities. A few of their findings, include: limited learning and social areas for students, limited storage in classrooms, and dated classrooms and labs.

Lastly, we talked about community support for a new playground. Each year the Board approves more than $150,000 of gifts. This year the Yahara Valley School raised $40,000 for new playground equipment

