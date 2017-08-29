BREAKING: Levee breaches south of Houston, residents in area urged to evacuate

The Gulf Coast Rescue Squad gathers early Tuesday to help with rescue efforts in this photo posted on the county Facebook page.

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials in Brazoria County, Texas, south of Houston, are warning that Columbia Lakes levee has breached. All residents have been urged to evacuate.

Officials posted on the county Facebook page that, "The levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached. Get out now."

To the west of Houston, to other reservoirs are overflowing, despite a controlled water release that aimed to prevent flooding downtown.

The Addicks and Barker reservoirs are both at record high levels due to days of heavy rain.

Army Corps of Engineers officials have been releasing water, but the amount of water entering exceeds the amount being released.

Jeff Lindner, with the Harris County Flood Control District, said Tuesday that he's certain that more homes and streets will flood.