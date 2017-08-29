Wisconsin's DNR secretary leaving for EPA post - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin's DNR secretary leaving for EPA post

Cathy Stepp, Wisconsin DNR Cathy Stepp, Wisconsin DNR

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cathy Stepp, secretary of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources, is leaving to become deputy administrator for Region 7 of the Environmental Protection Agency

Gov. Scott Walker praised Stepp in a statement released Tuesday.

“Cathy is a strong, trusted reformer who will serve the country well at the EPA," Walker said in the statement. "As DNR secretary since 2011, she has led an outstanding workforce committed to preserving and promoting our natural resources while placing a strong focus on customer service and common sense. We will miss her optimism and energy at the DNR, and we wish her success in her new role.”

\Walker appointed DNR Deputy Secretary Kurt Thiede to serve as interim secretary effective August 31, 2017.

