UPDATE: Madison utility crews contain broken water main, repairs underway

MADISON (WKOW) – Residents in the Packers Avenue neighborhood lost water pressure Tuesday afternoon because of a large water main burst.

Madison Water Utility crews responded to the break just north of Anhalt Drive near Whitetail Ridge Park.

Homes and businesses in the area experienced very low pressure or no water as crews worked to isolate the break.

Repairs were expected to be completed by late Tuesday afternoon.

Pressure changes from the break may have stirred up mineral sediment in some nearby mains causing discolored water.

If residents have discolored water, run the cold water tap in the lowest level of your home for 1-2 minutes until the water clears.