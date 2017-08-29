FBI offers reward for killer of three at Kenosha County racetrack

UNION GROVE, Wisconsin (WKOW) -- The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 as investigators continue to search for the killer of three men Aug. 13, 2017 at a Kenosha County racetrack.

David Watson, 30, of Oswego; Khalid Howard, 30, of Aurora; and Derek Edwards, 26, of North Aurora where shot in what appeared to be a targeted killing during a large festival at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove. All three had connections to gangs, police said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said there may have been about 15,000 people at the Union Grove venue when shots rang out at about 7 p.m. during "Larry's Fun Fest," an event that the track’s website bills as including drag racing, tailgating, live entertainment and a car show.

"It appears that he walked up to the three that are now dead and basically just shot them point blank," Beth said of the shooter. "He had enough time and enough arrogance to go back up and make sure they were dead."

While the owners and staff members of the venue have been cooperative, Beth said the survivors of the victims have not been. A man who said he was the father of one of the slain men attempted to withhold basic information, such as a birthdate, from investigators.

. Authorities said he's believed to be an African American man in his 20s who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jean cutoff shorts with a partially-shaved head. The shooter may have left in a black car, but no other description of that vehicle was immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the Kenosha County Sheriffs Department at 262-605-5102 or Aurora Police Investigations at 630-256-5500.