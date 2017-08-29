Homeless forced back to the streets as shelter prepares to close

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a facility that's been open for 22 years, serving Madison's most vulnerable people. Porchlight's Safe Haven provides rooms, a hot meal and mental health services to the homeless.

"We just built this new facility four years ago," said Karla Thennes, the executive director of Porchlight.

Safe Haven not only provides a place for homeless people to live and rest, but doctors volunteer to see 40 people a day who come in to get treatment for their mental health issues.

The facility is federally funded. For more than two decades it received $350,000 from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. But the money from HUD will no longer fund the program. Thennes said Madison's Homeless Service Consortium board didn't see Safe Haven as a priority.

"A new program called 'Coordinated Entry," was chosen instead, according to Thennes. It's a facility for permanent supportive housing in Madison.

"We were completely caught off by surprise. I had no idea it was going to happen," said Thennes.

The facility is even posting the announcement on it's doors, reminding residents they must be moved out by December 31, 2017. As many can imagine, it's a hard reality for people who live in the 14 rooms.

"It's a lot of people's homes," said Sharon Jackson as she wiped away tears. She's been living at Safe Haven for the past five months after bouncing around from shelter to shelter. She's now worried she and others will soon be living on the streets.

"A lot of people are talking about getting sleeping bags and, you know, sleeping out(side). But, it's going to be freezing out there," she said as she made reference to the timing of the move-out date.

For Jackson, Safe Have not only provides her a room, a hot shower and food, but also services to treat her mental health issues.

"Schizoaffect disorder, bipolar and depression," she said as she explained what she suffers from. "It's very hard to live with," she continued. "They give us and make us take our medication," she added. "They're very helpful."

Now, Jackson and others are forced to pack their belongings and head toward an uncertain future.

"I will not sleep at night knowing that they have not place to go," said Thennes.

Thennes said she doesn't know what will happen to the new facility, but she hopes it can be used in some capacity.

