Longtime transitional shelter will close at the end of the year

MADISON (WKOW) – The Safe Haven transitional shelter will close at the end of the year, according to an announcement by Porchlight, which operates the facility.

Safe Haven opened in 1995 as a transitional overnight shelter with day services for individuals experiencing both homelessness and severe and persistent mental illness, according to a news release.

In its statement, Porchlight said that, “Due to priority changes in local allocation of funding, Safe Haven will close its doors December 31, 2017.”

Since it opened 22 years ago, Safe Haven has worked with more than 1,500 clients as overnight guests, and served many thousands more on a drop-in basis (40 per day).

Over the years, Safe Haven opened a new state of the art shelter facility on Nakoosa Trail, built a commercial kitchen employment training program for guests, served 3 meals per day, provided drop-in laundry, showers, and mail service.

They also collaborated with UW-Madison’s MEDiC program to create the on-site Volunteer Psychiatric Clinic, the only drop-in clinic of its kind in Dane County.

Safe Haven clients had access to 24-hour staff who provided case management, referrals to community resources, and often most significantly, social support.