WKOW to host 18-hour fundraiser Thursday for Harvey victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- WKOW and the Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross are partnering on a live, 18-hour special fundraiser to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers will be on the phones at WKOW throughout the day Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, collecting donations.

The event will begin with the Wake up Wisconsin morning crew, and last through the 10 p.m. news cast with updates on the air and on Facebook throughout the day.

Check back for the telephone number to call