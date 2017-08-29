Town of Clinton Police solve church property arson case

TOWN OF CLINTON (WKOW) -- Town of Clinton Police say four people are behind an early August fire intentionally set at the First Presbyterian Church's Minister House and to its Noah's Ark playground.

"This is disappointing," Chief David Hooker said about the $200,000 crime involving a mother and teen daughter as well as another adult and juvenile. Chief Hooker believes it was poor choices and alcohol that led to the series of events. As for motive, he says the group had a disagreement with the Minister, but couldn't go into detail.

"When you are dealing with an arson fire, it requires a lot of evidence," Chief Hooker said. Luckily, it came thanks to 'divine intervention' and a concerned tipster who witnessed the group steal from the playground after failing to firebug the area.

"They took that wheel [ark play wheel]', took all the swings, the infant swing and the other two swings were missing," Chief Hooker said.

The church bought new ones in the interim, but will soon have the old ones returned as well.