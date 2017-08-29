Congressman Grothman says spending on Harvey relief must be matched by cuts elsewhere

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) told constituents Tuesday he will vote in favor of a relief package for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, but he wants some guaranteed spending cuts in return.

Speaking at a public town hall, Rep. Grothman said he expects such a package could be as much as $10 billion.

He wants a commitment from his Republican colleagues to support an equal cut in some other area of the federal budget.

"We can go through the government bureaucracy, which I think is still too bloated. As I mentioned to the crowd here, I think this 9.5 percent increase in military spending next year is not necessary. So, wherever you look, you can make reductions," said Rep. Grothman.

President Trump has promised "very rapid action" on a Harvey relief package, but others are joining Rep. Grothman in establishing similar conditions.

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), who represents a district near Dallas and chairs the House Financial Services Committee, also wants to see Harvey relief spending offset by cuts elsewhere.