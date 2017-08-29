New weather satellite constructed by UW meteorologists aids in Harvey forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Many have seen this satellite imagery of Harvey, but without the meteorologists at UW's Space Science and Engineering Center (SSEC), we wouldn't have this perspective. Tim Schmit, NOAA research satellite meteorologist at SSEC explains, "Madison, Wisconsin is actually the birth place of satellite meteorology."

Last November, Schmit watched 17 years of hard work launch into space: the GOES-16 weather satellite. It gives us higher-quality and more frequent images of storms like Harvey. Older satellites took scans every 15 minutes. The GOES-16 does it every 30 seconds! Schmit says, "More frequent looks gives us more information."

Analyzing Harvey twice a minute allows meteorologists to better track individual storms and how they evolve.

The researchers at UW determined that a 150-mile swath from Houston to Beaumont is now experiencing a once in a thousand years flood event. This means any given year, there is a 0.1% chance of something this catastrophic happening in east Texas.

Better data, Schmit says could minimize loss in the long term, "It's a great feeling knowing that this information...Can help save lives and property. That's what it's all about."

By the end of the year, GOES-16 data will be inputted into computer models, making forecasting even more accurate.