Grothman congressional town hall gets feisty with unscreened crowd, questions

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) told constituents Tuesday the American people have a right to be upset with their members of Congress who won't face them in town hall settings.

Rep. Grothman has held a number of town halls in recent days, including one in the Portage City Council chambers where the people he represents didn't hold back on their questions or criticisms of him.

"Do you support President Trump's position that the federal government should be shut down, in order to get Congress to provide funding for a wall very, very few people want?," asked Kevin Galley of Portage.

"Well, I think a lot of people want the wall...," Rep. Grothman attempted to answer, but was met by a chorus of boos from the roughly 50 people in attendance.

While Rep. Grothman is a staunch supporter of President Trump's border wall, he would not directly address whether he'd support shutting down the government over it.

The second-term congressman from Campbellsport did directly answer most of the other questions he was asked, most of which were not friendly.

Many in the audience expressed concerns about cuts to the EPA resulting in possible harm to the environment, but Congressman Grothman said they had bad information.

"I think, over time, our air and water is getting wildly cleaner," said Rep. Grothman, who was met with groans and laughter from the crowd.

He went on to tell the crowd pollution from farm runoff was also getting better, prompting an even louder response of laughter.

The feisty back and forth was largely due to the fact that, unlike Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) did at his CNN town hall last week, Rep. Grothman doesn't preselect his crowd or screen their questions.

"You do meet a certain segment of the population. Right now, because they're mad at Trump, disproportionately more of a Democrat part of the population," said Rep. Grothman. "But I represent a lot of Democrats too, and I like to give them an opportunity to tell me their view on things, because a lot of times I agree with their view on things."

On this day, Rep. Grothman told an advocate for marijuana legalization he is working to make sure it is no longer a Schedule I drug under federal law.

Even though he still thinks it should be illegal, Rep. Grothman said it is obvious marijuana is not as dangerous as other Schedule I drugs, such as heroin or cocaine.

Rep. Grothman said he has also signed onto a Democratic House bill, introduced by Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-2), to allow people to refinance their student loan debt.

"To hit these poor kids, or poor students, with ridiculously high interest rates, it's just...I can't believe the callousness of people that don't push that bill," said Rep. Grothman.

He added Republicans are likely opposed to the bill, because the federal government makes a lot of money on student loan interest payments.

He said 30 year-old graduates with $45,000 in student loan debt shouldn't be the ones paying to balance the federal budget.

Rep. Grothman also said he doesn't think the military should get all of the 9.5 percent spending increase that's being proposed by members of his own party.

He said President Trump only asked for 5.5 percent, and that is more than enough.

Despite some nontraditional stances for a Republican, there was still little agreement with most the people who showed up to ask questions.

But there was respect on both sides for the opportunity to speak and be heard, as Rep. Grothman's constituents stayed civil, despite their disagreements with him.