Mayor Soglin speaks about urgency behind the need for the DACA immigration program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mayor Paul Soglin held a press conference Tuesday addressing the urgency of the DACA program or the Deffered Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Soglin says the concern stems from rumors the Trump administration would be moving forward with the program's suspension or impairment.

The mayor made clear the positive impact immigrants who've utilized the program have on our state and the country saying, "87% of those who use DACA are employed by American businesses, and 6% have started their own businesses leading to higher wages and better economic outcomes."

Soglin added the people who come into our country don't just add to the economy but help create the vibrant communities we enjoy as Americans.