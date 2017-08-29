Mayor Soglin speaks about urgency behind the need for the DACA immigration program

One person was killed after crashing his truck and being hit by a vehicle near Edgerton.More >>
Three children ages 11, 12, 13, became victims after police say their home was robbed at gunpoint while they were watching television early Saturday morning. Police say the incident happened on the 7000 block of Tree Lane around 1:00 am.More >>
Every time stores get new copies of Roll Player, they're selling out almost immediately.More >>
A registered sex offender with a lengthy history as a peeping tom was released from jail on signature bond Monday following a recent arrest for burglary, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy among other chargesMore >>
A Madison Police officer who faces criminal charges in connection to an alleged, drunken driving is cited for crashing into road signs and driving off in the same incident.More >>
You may soon see Wisconsin police departments with more military-style gear after the Trump administration announced a new executive order. But at least one local police department says the new order won't affect its officers.More >>
Madison College officials announce the location of the new south Madison campus.More >>
A 22-year-old man is in jail tonight for an armed robbery. Police say they pulled over 22-year-old Gerrico Holt after developing probable cause for his arrest.More >>
Dane County authorities have identified the name of a man found dead in Deerfield Saturday morning and revealed he was the victim of a homicide.More >>
The state legislature's Joint Finance Committee approved a 2017-19 education budget that increases K-12 funding for schools by $639 million.More >>
The state legislature's budget committee approved $55 million in funding for a new school of engineering building at UW-Platteville, which is expected to produce an additional 800 graduates each year.More >>
Madison City Alders Matt Phair and Maurice Cheeks of Madison's west side have announced dates for budge listening sessions.More >>
The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will be driving to Austin, Texas, Thursday to deliver much-needed supplies to victims of Hurricane Harvey. They are holding a donation drop-off all day Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the headquarters located at 1818 W. Beltline Highway.More >>
