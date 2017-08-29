Suspect sought in Open House thefts - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect sought in Open House thefts

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton Police officials are seeking the suspect in a number of recent thefts during Open House realty showings.
 

52-year old Joselyn Bentley of Madison has past convictions for identity theft and shoplifting.

Captain Steve Britt says Bentley took lap top computers and cash from Open House events and a private home showing on Aug. 12, 14, and 15. 

Britt says thefts stopped when a bulletin on the crimes and the suspect was sent to hundreds of area realtors.

 

