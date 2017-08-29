Katrina survivor empathizes with Texans in crisis - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Katrina survivor empathizes with Texans in crisis

Photo by David J. Philip, copyright Associated Press. Photo by David J. Philip, copyright Associated Press.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) --  A man who came to Milwaukee as a refugee from Hurricane Katrina knows all too well what people in Houston are going through.
    Gregory Johnson says his heart goes out to the Texas flood victims.
    He lost everything he owned 12 years ago and when he escaped New Orleans in the aftermath of Katrina, he ended up in Milwaukee and started a restaurant called the Big Easy.
    "People are uncertain about what's going on, what's happening. The government's probably not telling them a lot right now, because they probably don't know a lot.  It was rough and I know what they're going through. My heart and blessings go out to them," he told WISN.
    These days, Johnson is suddenly facing another crisis of his own; an unexpected financial hit has put, what he calls his "Katrina dream" in jeopardy.
    But even as he searches for a way to save his business, he can't help but think of the storm victims in Texas, experiencing a disaster that's all too familiar to him.

