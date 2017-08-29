Ball teams with Boys & Girls Club for Houston flood relief

Former Badgers star JJ Watt has raised millions for flood relief in Houston. Meanwhile, closer to home, one of his former college teammates is chipping in as well. Montee Ball spent the day at the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County helping solicit donations.More >>
The Bucks are planning to take a trip back in time for a "Return to the MECCA" game on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The Bucks will host the Boston Celtics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA. The Bucks will debut their Classic Edition uniforms in the contest.More >>
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 as investigators continue to search for the killer of three men Aug. 13, 2017 at a Kenosha County racetrack.More >>
Wisconsin freshman Dana Rettke was named the Co-Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week while freshman Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.More >>
From start to finish, Madison's Jerry Kelly won the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, WA shooting a 66 at six under in the final round to finish 19 under par overall.More >>
Paul Chryst met with the media on Sunday to officially close the book on fall camp, and officially kick off the first game week of the 2017 season. Wisconsin will host Utah State Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.More >>
