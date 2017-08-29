Ball teams with Boys & Girls Club for Houston flood relief - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ball teams with Boys & Girls Club for Houston flood relief

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Former Badgers star JJ Watt has raised millions for flood relief in Houston. Meanwhile, closer to home, one of his former college teammates is chipping in as well. Montee Ball spent the day at the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County helping solicit donations.

"I laid in bed thinking I can only imagine waking up, some people are on roofs. Some people, their houses are gone. I can only imagine that being my son. I couldn't sit back and wait or not do anything," says Ball. "So, I'm like, 'I'm going out there, team up with Michael Johnson (Boys & Girls Club CEO) and do something for those people."

Ball arrived at about 4 a.m. to start collecting donations and greet those who came to deliver their donations. The former Heisman finalist and NFL running back has been active in the Madison community ever since returning to finish his college degree. Among the causes he supports is addiction awareness. Ball's pro career was cut short after several arrests. He has been open about his battles with alcoholism and is hoping to be a positive influence on the community moving forward. The former Badgers star says he even attended practice a week ago and chatted with athletic director Barry Alvarez.

 "I told him an apology, gave him an apology for my past actions. Put it behind me. Not only do I represent myself, I represent the 'W'. He received it well, hugged me and said, 'Whatever I need to do to take care of you, I'm going to do it.'."

In the meantime, Ball is looking to help others. The Boys & Girls Club is looking to fill a semi-truck or more with the donated items listed below. They will be accepting donations throughout the day on Wednesday.  The club’s development office is at 1818 W. Beltline, near Culver’s in Madison. 

Donation Items

Diapers
Wipes
Face Wipes
Hand Sanitizer
Lotion, Shampoo, Conditioner
Toiletries
Laundry Detergent
Cleaning Supplies
Batteries
Flashlights
Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Floss
School Supplies
Garbage Bags
Powdered Baby Formula (must be unopened)
Pet Food

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Ball teams with Boys & Girls Club for Houston flood relief

    Ball teams with Boys & Girls Club for Houston flood relief

    Former Badgers star JJ Watt has raised millions for flood relief in Houston. Meanwhile, closer to home, one of his former college teammates is chipping in as well. Montee Ball spent the day at the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County helping solicit donations. 

    More >>

    Former Badgers star JJ Watt has raised millions for flood relief in Houston. Meanwhile, closer to home, one of his former college teammates is chipping in as well. Montee Ball spent the day at the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County helping solicit donations. 

    More >>

  • Bucks set for "Return to the MECCA"

    Bucks set for "Return to the MECCA"

    The Bucks are planning to take a trip back in time for a "Return to the MECCA" game on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The Bucks will host the Boston Celtics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA.  The Bucks will debut their Classic Edition uniforms in the contest. 

    More >>

    The Bucks are planning to take a trip back in time for a "Return to the MECCA" game on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The Bucks will host the Boston Celtics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA.  The Bucks will debut their Classic Edition uniforms in the contest. 

    More >>

  • FBI offers reward for killer of three at Kenosha County racetrack

    FBI offers reward for killer of three at Kenosha County racetrack

    Police respond to a shooting at Great Lakes Dragaway/file photoPolice respond to a shooting at Great Lakes Dragaway/file photo

    The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 as investigators continue to search for the killer of three men Aug. 13, 2017 at a Kenosha County racetrack. 

    More >>

    The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 as investigators continue to search for the killer of three men Aug. 13, 2017 at a Kenosha County racetrack. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.