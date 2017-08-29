Ball teams with Boys & Girls Club for Houston flood relief

Former Badgers star JJ Watt has raised millions for flood relief in Houston. Meanwhile, closer to home, one of his former college teammates is chipping in as well. Montee Ball spent the day at the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County helping solicit donations.

"I laid in bed thinking I can only imagine waking up, some people are on roofs. Some people, their houses are gone. I can only imagine that being my son. I couldn't sit back and wait or not do anything," says Ball. "So, I'm like, 'I'm going out there, team up with Michael Johnson (Boys & Girls Club CEO) and do something for those people."

Ball arrived at about 4 a.m. to start collecting donations and greet those who came to deliver their donations. The former Heisman finalist and NFL running back has been active in the Madison community ever since returning to finish his college degree. Among the causes he supports is addiction awareness. Ball's pro career was cut short after several arrests. He has been open about his battles with alcoholism and is hoping to be a positive influence on the community moving forward. The former Badgers star says he even attended practice a week ago and chatted with athletic director Barry Alvarez.

"I told him an apology, gave him an apology for my past actions. Put it behind me. Not only do I represent myself, I represent the 'W'. He received it well, hugged me and said, 'Whatever I need to do to take care of you, I'm going to do it.'."

In the meantime, Ball is looking to help others. The Boys & Girls Club is looking to fill a semi-truck or more with the donated items listed below. They will be accepting donations throughout the day on Wednesday. The club’s development office is at 1818 W. Beltline, near Culver’s in Madison.

Donation Items

Diapers

Wipes

Face Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Lotion, Shampoo, Conditioner

Toiletries

Laundry Detergent

Cleaning Supplies

Batteries

Flashlights

Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Floss

School Supplies

Garbage Bags

Powdered Baby Formula (must be unopened)

Pet Food