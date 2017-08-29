Bucks set for "Return to the MECCA"

The Bucks are planning to take a trip back in time for a "Return to the MECCA" game on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The Bucks will host the Boston Celtics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA. The Bucks will debut their Classic Edition uniforms in the contest.

The Classic Edition uniforms are a modern take on the original Bucks uniforms from 1968. They will be worn for select games in the upcoming season.

The Bucks played at the MECCA from 1968-1988. Over those 20 seasons, Milwaukee posted a 582-209 record with 12 division championships and two conference titles. "Return to the MECCA" will be the first time the Bucks have played a regular season game off-site in Wisconsin since playing three games in Madison during the 1974-75 season.