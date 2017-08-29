Matt Carpenter homers, Cardinals beat up on Brewers 10-2 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Matt Carpenter homers, Cardinals beat up on Brewers 10-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer and Luke Voit drove in four runs, backing Luke Weaver's 10-strikeout night in a 10-2 win Tuesday over the Milwaukee Brewers.
   Carpenter's shot to right in the fifth had added importance for the third baseman after he had pledged $10,000 for every home run that he hit the rest of the season to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The Galveston, Texas native looked up and pointed two fingers toward the night sky as he touched the plate to extend the Cardinals' lead to 9-1.
   St. Louis chased Matt Garza (6-8) with one out in the fourth. The right-hander walked five and allowed six runs, though only three were earned after the Brewers committed two errors in the third.
   The loss dropped the second-place Brewers to 3 1/2 games back of the NL Central-leading Cubs, who won on Tuesday.

