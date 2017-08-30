McFarland girls open lemonade stand to raise money for people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Two 10-year-old girls are joining the effort to help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, knowing every dollar counts.

Sarai Blanchar and Julia Ackley set up a lemonade stand in front of 5005 Card Avenue in McFarland. The girls are selling lemonade and Rice Krispie bars.

"We saw these photos and videos on the news, and we wanted to help out," Julia told WKOW photojournalist Bryan Konicek.

"I usually do lemonade stands like this. So we came up with idea, why don't we just donate the money to Texas?" said Sarai.

They're getting a lot of traffic, since the home sits across from Green Lantern Restaurant and the Lower Yahara River Trail.

"It's for a great cause, how could I not contribute?" said bicyclist Sue Janty, who stopped and bought a treat.

"It just gives me a lot of faith in people," said Sherry Blanchar, Sarai's grandmother.

The girls said it feels good to help out. "You're happier with what you did, then just counting the money and keeping it for yourself," said Sarai.

The girls raised about $300 at the stand on Tuesday. They've also started an online fundraiser, which brought in more than $1,200. All the money will go to the American Red Cross.

Sarai and Julia will be selling their goods again Thursday. They'll bring the money to the Red Cross on Friday.