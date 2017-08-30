Lafayette County man arrested for 4th OWI

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol troopers say they arrested a man from Lafayette County for his fourth offense of operating while under the influence.

Anthony Castle, 39, of South Wayne was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper pulled over Castle's car after it drove past his fully-marked cruiser at more than 100 miles per hour.

Castle was subsequently arrested for OWI 4th offense.