Dense Fog Advisory in effect for southern Wisconsin

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Several more counties have been added to the Dense Fog Advisory Wednesday morning: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau and Richland.

The advisory remains in effect for those counties, as well as Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Sauk, Rock and Walworth until 9:00 a.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for much of southern Wisconsin Wednesday.

The counties impacted until 9:00 a.m. are Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Sauk, Rock and Walworth.

Meteorologists say visibilities in some areas will be down to 1/4 mile or less. Expect dense fog in some areas, resulting in hazardous travel.

Not all areas will see dense fog, but many drivers will come across areas with low visibility, especially in river valleys and low-lying areas.

If you're driving Wednesday morning, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.