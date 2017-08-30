Early morning fire closes part of highway in Sauk County

IRONTON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin highway is partially closed because of an early morning fire nearby.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says WIS 58 is blocked in both directions (north and south) at Coal Street. That's near Ironton. The closure on WIS 58 goes from Coal Street to State Street.

The sheriff's office tells 27 News the fire is at a home off the roadway, but no one lives there. The road is closed at this time so emergency vehicles have a place to park.

The fire broke out just before 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. 27 News will update you at wkow.com.