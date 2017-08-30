Back to School: Baraboo schools prepare for the new school year

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The new school year begins in less than a week for many students in southern Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Dr. Lori Mueller, District Administrator for the Baraboo School District stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to highlight a few of the changes.

In 2011, the Baraboo School District established a Long-Range Facility Master Plan designed to be accomplished in distinct phases. In 2014, Phase I successfully addressed urgent maintenance and security needs at all seven schools within our district. Following the completion of Phase I, the School Board and the Modern Community Campus Strategic Focus Group identified Baraboo High School as the District's next pressing need.

Construction for Phase II of the project began with a groundbreaking ceremony on June 7, 2017. Updates will include air-conditioning and sprinkler systems, a state-of-the-art Tech Ed department, new classrooms for the art department and the Family and Consumer Science department, a relocation and expansion to the schools IMC as well as the expansion of the school’s commons area, where the students eat lunch and hold meetings.

Dr. Mueller also talked about the new playground equipment that was just recently installed at Gordon L. Willson Elementary School. A dedicated group of teachers, parent volunteers and community members began fundraising for new equipment, raising approximately $60,000 to install several new large and small climbing structures.

West Kindergarten Center, comprised of 4-year-old and 5-year-old kindergarten classrooms in Baraboo, recently began a school garden with the help of community neighbor George Buchanan. Buchanan connected with West Kindergarten principal Dr. Chris Olson to plan a hands-on learning opportunity for the district’s youngest learners. Buchanan built a 16-foot-long raised garden bed along one wall of the school and helped students plant and tend tulips and daffodils, as well as day-lilies and hostas near the school’s windows.