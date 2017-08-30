Back to School: Healthy Veggie Roll-Up Lunch

MADISON (WKOW) -- The next time you go to the store, you're probably going to have to think about what the kids will want for school lunches. This recipe is easy, tasty and dietitian-approved.

Chef Julie Andrews, a registered dietitian at UW Health at the American Center, promises this veggie wrap she showed us isn't boring. "I think the kids can really get involved in this one, which is fun. Maybe not doing the chopping, but everything else," said Andrews. "It's very healthy, very veggie focused."

When it comes to the vegetables, Andrews says you can pick whatever you and your kids like; the more color, the better. "They have different nutrients, and it just looks pretty, and we eat with our eyes."

Follow the recipe below to add these Veggie Roll-Ups to your kids' lunch or your own. For more guidance, you can check out the attached video.

Veggie Roll-Ups

Ingredients:

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup fresh herbs, chopped

8 whole grain tortillas

2-3 cups vegetables, julienned

8 slices cheese or 4 oz. turkey

Directions:

1. In a glass mixing bowl, mix together cream cheese and herbs. Spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each tortilla. In the center, layer about ½ cup vegetables and a slice of cheese or turkey. Tightly roll. Serve whole or cut into pinwheels.

Serves 8