Back to School: Healthy chocolate chip muffins

MADISON (WKOW) -- This recipe will satisfy the sweet tooth for you or your kids as the new school year begins.

Chef Julie Andrews, a registered dietitian at UW Health at the American Center, explained even though there is chocolate in this recipe, it's not bad for you. "First of all they're dark chocolate, so that's always a better option," she said. "And then we have healthier ingredients and more fulfilling ingredients as far as your belly goes."

You can decide what time of day is best for your family to have these. "These are perfect for breakfast, or you could have them as a snack or with your lunch as a little dessert," said Andrews.

While mixing these from scratch may look intimidating, Andrews promises they're suitable for almost anyone to make. "These are actually really simple, I would say they're definitely in the easy category. They're super friendly for kids to help make because we're really just sort of dumping things into the bowl and mixing them together. Just have to be careful because they will go into the oven," she said.

Follow the recipe below to incorporate these chocolate chip muffins into your family's back to school menu. You can also refer to the attached video for more guidance.

Chocolate Chip Muffins

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat pastry or all-purpose flour (or a mix of both)

2 tsp. baking powder.

¼ tsp. coarse salt

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 ½ Tbsp. vanilla extract

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

¾ cup milk

½ cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flours, baking powder and salt.

3. In another medium mixing bowl, whisk together sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, yogurt and milk. Pour dry ingredients into the bowl of the wet ingredients and mix, just until combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

4. Scoop batter into muffin wells, about ¾ of the way full, and bake 15-18 minutes, until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow to slightly cool.

Serves 12